A pretty young lady stirred massive reactions online when a video showing her tending to a man's hair and face surfaced

Many men who found her quite attractive asked her to send them the address of her salon for patronage

Several women in her comment section said they would never allow their men to take haircuts in such a place

A video showing a man getting facial and hair treatment from a curvy lady in a salon has stirred massive reactions online.

As the lady massaged his face and head, he rested his head on her body for support. Men and women online had many things to say.

Ladies said they would never allow their men into the salon. Photo source: @divineexecutivesalon

Source: TikTok

Pretty lady and man in salon

Ladies in the video's comment section said they would never allow their lovers or husbands to go to such a barbing salon.

Men who appreciated the lady's service stated that the man on the chair was possibly getting the best treatment of his life. The video was shared by @divineexecutivesalon.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

emmanuelacheampo455 said:

"Pls can you show me the direction."

PRES_NGA said:

"The guy is no longer on this earth."

Tsholo M said:

"No man of mine will go there, fire."

mamayao said:

"This is how I eñded up loosing my husband."

user9453295049104Otukpa said:

"I can't cut my hair in dis kind of salon biko, mak i com spoil my trouser b4 i go house."

george onsomu said:

"That's why I usually shave at a local salon.No weapon formed against my wallet will prosper."

