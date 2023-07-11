A Nigerian family and his family celebrated their first landed property after they relocated to the UK

The couple's kids were delighted as they danced around the new house their parents had just bought for their comfort

Many people who reacted to the video of the new house wondered how the couple who left Nigeria could afford it

A man who relocated to the UK with his family shared a video showing their first property two years after getting to the foreign country.

At the beginning of the clip, the man dangled the key to the house before he and his family member went inside and danced.

Many people asked the family how they achieved it. Photo source: @kwazie_la_hot

Family bought house in UK

The family celebrated in the house as they shared drinks. People wondered what work the family is doing to achieve a property that fast.

Some TikTokers asked them if they bought some money with them while they were moving from to the UK. The video was shared by @kwazie_la_hot.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

titomilola said:

"You bring money enter Uk?cos tell people how you do am so they don’t have unrealistic expectations,e no dey happen like that oo."

Chuba said:

"Why is everyone talking like it’s not achievable. In 2 years, 2 adults working can raise 10% to 20 % for mortgage."

Mag asked:

"How is this possible?"

Sandeez said:

"Congratulations people consistency focus and hardwork pays off eventually."

Vickyshweet said:

"Congratulations, if e easy make the haters people run am."

Mary Foday said:

"Thank God I wish more blessings has you enter that house."

Biodun Gabriel said:

"25 years or 35 minimum with crazy interest fluctuations."

realhypemansaid:

"Congratulations for those saying it's not possible... it's a mortgage so they pay little by little every month."

Gloria said:

"Congratulations I tap into this in Jesus name."

Mechellin Louis said:

"Congratulations, will get mine soon in CANADA."

Terapee said:

"Hope she won't kick you out soon. just dey jaesi bro. enjoy your house first 4yrs. Congratulations.but remember she will demand more that u no undas."

Source: Legit.ng