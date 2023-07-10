Nigerian linguist Kola Tubosun proposed that revising the Oral English test in national exams to match Nigerian English accent

He claimed that the current test based on British English pronunciation disadvantages Nigerian students and lowers their scores

His tweet sparks a debate among his followers on the pros and cons of his idea

A Nigerian linguist and writer has suggested that the Oral English test in the country’s national exams should be revised to reflect the Nigerian English accent.

Kola Tubosun, who is known for his advocacy for Nigerian languages and culture, made the proposal on Twitter after noticing that many high-performing students had lower scores in English language than in other subjects.

JAMB Students scored low in English

Tubosun shared a screenshot of a JAMB result slip that showed a candidate scoring over 300 out of 400 in the exam, but only 60 out of 100 in Oral English.

JAMB is the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, which conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for admission into higher institutions in Nigeria.

Oral English is one of the four components of the Use of English paper, along with grammar, comprehension and vocabulary.

Tubosun tweeted:

“My working theory is that if the ‘Oral English’ component of JAMB and WAEC is revised to reflect the Nigerian English phonology, kids will stop performing so poorly in it."

WAEC is the West African Examinations Council, which administers the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for secondary school leavers.

Tubosun argued that the Oral English test was based on British English pronunciation, which was not familiar to most Nigerian students who spoke with a Nigerian accent.

Students at disadvantage

He said that this created a disadvantage for them and did not reflect their actual competence in the language.

He also pointed out that Nigerian English was a recognized variety of English by the Oxford English Dictionary and other linguistic authorities.

Tubosun’s tweet sparked a debate among his followers, with some agreeing with his idea and others questioning its feasibility and implications.

Some suggested that there should be more exposure to different accents of English in the curriculum, while others warned that changing the Oral English test could affect the international recognition of Nigerian certificates.

