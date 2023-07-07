A brilliant Nigerian man, Okeke Solomon Ekene, who travelled to Russia to study, got 5.0 CGPA from Peoples' Friendship University of Russia

The Nigerian man said he had more honours from the university because of his performance as their best student

Okeke posed in happiness as he smiled while showcasing his academic achievements in photos sent to Legit.ng

A Nigerian man, Okeke Solomon Ekene, from Anambra state, has made the country proud academically in faraway Russia.

In an exclusive message sent to Legit.ng, the man said he had his second degree in environmental management from the Faculty of Environmental Engineering, Peoples' Friendship University of Russia (RUDN).

Okeke posed for photos with his awards.

Okeke emerged best student

The man revealed that he had a 5.0 CGPA in 2023 and emerged as the best graduating student at RUDN. His perfect CGPA also came with an additional honour. He said:

"I also graduated with a Red diplom (honorary degree) due to my perfect CGPA (5.0). I also won a golden diploma (holder of the 1st degree of the competition for the best Dissertation)."

Best graduating student celebrates

Photos he sent to Legit.ng showed him in his graduation gown as he posed with some white people.

In one of the snaps, he held his certificates and displayed all his honours. His face was bright with smiles.

