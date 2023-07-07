A video of some brilliant students who scored over 300 in JAMB examinations has gone viral on the TikTok app

The intriguing clip captured the students of Greater Tomorrow International College and their UTME scores

Netizens who watched the clip on TikTok were quick to observe the role model of two of the students

Greater Tomorrow International College, Arigidi Akoko, Ondo state, has been hailed online after releasing the names and faces of the students who achieved the highest scores in the just-concluded Post UTME.

Among the impressive list of students was 14-year-old Sodiq Waris who caught the attention of many.

14-year-old boy scores over 320 in JAMB exams Photo credit: @emxquare/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Sodiq, who wants to study software engineering, cited Elon Musk as his role model.

His ambition and intelligence have impressed many with some netizens hailing him as a prodigy.

However, some have raised concerns about his age, with many pointing out that he will not be eligible for admission into federal or state universities until he is 16 years old. Some have advised him to pursue a private university instead.

Looking further into the list of students with impressive scores, another student, Ogndare Inioluwa, was spotted.

Inioluwa is 17 years old and wants to study Mechatronics Engineering. Like Sodiq, he also cited Elon Musk as his role model.

The impressive achievements of these young students have sparked a lecture on social media about the importance of education and the role of young people in shaping the future.

Video of exceptional students at Nigerian school stuns many

@SirPenky Igbalode reacted:

“I hope he’s planning going to a private university. Federal schools like UNILAG will deny him admission because he’s not yet 16 yrs old.”

@Magnus_Rico said:

“Am I the only one seeing that he is 14.”

@carter reacted:

“All of them had 300+.”

@Stylish said:

“Favorite subject chemistry and you dey get ambition for Software engineering, Maths dey wait for you, that's impressive.”

@Adenike Florence Ido said:

“Best school in Arigidiakoko.”

@Στέφανος commented:

“Damn he's very smart for his age frfr.”

@evansbillions12 said:

“Make e Sha find one private uni go if not you go see shege banza.”

@Cynic reacted:

“14??? BRO SMART ASL.”

@quadrishyne reacted:

“So no Dangote as role model? I think that explains everything.”

@JAY said:

“Have you guys noticed that people that score very high in JAMB are often below 18 years old? JAMB is hiding something from us.”

@Adeshewacommy commented:

“No Nigeria role model.”

Watch the video below:

Brilliant boy bags over 40 scholarships

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian boy, Achunike Okafor, has been honoured by Science Park High School in Newark, New Jersey, for his extraordinary performance. According to TapIntoNewark, an online newspaper, Okafor received an International Baccalaureate diploma with a record-shattering 4.625-grade point average. Okafor's GPA is the highest among Newark's 2,649 graduates in the Class of 2023 and the highest for the city public school district.

His achievement has earned him more than 40 scholarship offers, many from the nation's top universities, including Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Princeton, Penn State, Stanford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, University of Southern California, and Rutgers.

Okafor expressed gratitude for the opportunities to attend prestigious universities and represent his family and community. He said: "I do not take lightly the privilege and responsibility to be among the few individuals selected for such honours."

Source: Legit.ng