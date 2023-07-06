Mixed reactions have trailed a trending video showing a woman using a dog's spittle as a lubricant

While counting money, she would put her hand before the dog's mouth at intervals to fetch its spittle

Many people criticised the woman's action as harmful as the wads of cash would definitely change hands

In a viral video seen on TikTok, the woman sat facing the dog as she counted money and would get spittle from the pet's mouth to make the activity easier.

Each time she put her right hand in front of the dog's face, the pet would stick out its tongue for her to use.

Two little kids watched with shock and confusion written on their faces as the woman carried on with the act.

The video has garnered over 400k views at the time of making this report.

The dog video left netizens in stitches

jovany morgan said:

"There are things Jesus will ignore if he comes back of course."

Harouna said:

"That's bull.sh.it, don't forget that there are people who put money in their mouths."

Mira said:

"Jesus Ehh when you have money animals you respect."

tanmini said:

"That's why when you touch the money you have to wash your hand."

TWITTER GIST said:

"Your sign of washing your hands after touching money."

Julieap1 said:

"My sister if you knew the assembly of harmful bacteria LK you pick up would be less funny."

Precious said:

"You people should get him his favorite meal after."

ulk said:

''Even Snowy knows the value of money, but the money that is silent."

Nigerian mum anoints dog as she prays for it

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had anointed a dog.

In a video that has generated mixed reactions on social media, the woman was seen praying for the dog not to bring any problems to the family.

She also prayed for the welfare of the dog, declaring that the dog continues to be in sound health and bring happiness to her family. She was also seen running anointing oil on the head of the dog and moving her hands on the body in a very gentle manner.

At a point in the video, someone in the background was heard laughing subtly as the woman prayed.

Source: Legit.ng