A white woman has expressed her desire to settle down and rolled out an offer for men to take advantage of

The lady, based in the United Kingdom, promised a visa sponsorship for the man who would end up as her husband

Many men flooded the comment section of the post as they indicated an interest in becoming her husband

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A single white lady has promised a visa sponsorship for any man willing to be her husband.

Holly Matchmaking, a matchmaking page on TikTok, shared a short clip of the unidentified woman with her visa offer.

She needs a husband. Photo Credit: @holly_matrimony

Source: TikTok

According to the page, the woman wants to settle down. The unidentified lady is said to be based in the United Kingdom.

Men from different countries showed interest in getting picked as they reacted to the viral video. The video has amassed over 1.5 million views at the time of making this report.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

People react to the white lady's request

Sammy_Egwim said:

"I have truth.

"I'm living in US as a seafarer.

"I want to leave and work on land. this will be my wish.

"Take me there please."

macanoow28 said:

"Yes if your ready we can marry each other currently at Kenya the most beautiful place in the world."

Sam Ochiti said:

"Hello honey am here waiting for you baby please."

SK said:

"Hi I am interested.

"Where are you from.

"I am from India."

Saeed Shah Mohmmad said:

"I interested and I like you and do you like me.?"

Bawanaa Yaw said:

"Good morning my friend please can I be your friend."

peace said:

''Naso u dey talk since to attract comment, abeg remain single for life."

sudi said:

"Am tall dark guy from Kenya take me am tired here."

Man warns white lady in love with him to avoid Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had warned a white lady in love with him not to come to Nigeria.

The lady based abroad told him of her desire to visit the country in the course of their video call. In the video call he shared on TikTok, Adewunmi urged the lady not to do so, stating that he was fine.

She, however, insisted, and this made him tell her in Yoruba that she was restless. Adewunmi from Ogun state gave further explanation on why he doesn't want her in Nigeria.

The youth cited the high cost of hosting her as the reason for him discouraging her idea.

Source: Legit.ng