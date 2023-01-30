A Nigerian lady and her children have gone viral online after a video of them at a mall surfaced on TikTok

In the trending video, the mother and children were asked to pick whatever they want at the mall in 20 seconds

Social media users have reacted massively to the hilarious video with several people wishing to also get lucky

A young Nigerian woman was shopping at a mall with her children when a perfect gentleman approached.

In the video, the man asked the woman to move around the mall in 20 seconds and choose whatever she wanted.

Man asks lady to choose anything at mall Photo Credit: @michaelsypder/TikTok

Source: UGC

The woman first went to the line of juice and pringles to pick and some netizens expressed their disappointment.

Her total bill after 20 seconds of choosing items with her children amounted to N28,000.

Social media reactions

@richie_chinedu said:

"Private school children too dull."

@itisbeckywilly stated:

"I trust my son. Basket go full in 10sec him go even shout mum pack ooo you no say food no dey house."

@justtomah_ reacted:

"If this thing happen to me ehnnn the person wey wan pay go cry ohh."

@onyxernest22 reacted:

"This is just another way of showing kindness nd sharing love. God bless d benefactor."

@heniholar20 said:

"All this thing she pick no necessary. Na whre food stuffs dey i go go if i see 2 bag of rice carry Nd 25liter oil e don do."

@univers1234567 added:

"I this moment you wouldn't remember what to pick, but after the moment you would remember what you should have picked."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng