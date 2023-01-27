A young lady who is also a new university student took her dog to school as she attended a lecture

Many people who saw the undergraduate with a dog in her arms as if it was a baby kept looking at her

Social media users said that her friend who was hyping her should have discouraged the student from the act

A TikTok user, @ansureginald, has shared a video of a fresher (new undergraduate) taking her dog to attend a class.

Despite people looking at her in the clip, the lady walked into a hall filled with students as she tried to find a seat.

The lady walked into the class confidently with her dog. Photo source: TikTok/@ansureginald

Source: UGC

Lady and her dog

She carried the pet like a baby. Many people were wowed by the student's confidence to take a dog to the class without fear.

Sharing the video, @ansureginald said:

"She brought her dog to class today, this freshers no go kill us."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jesus Christ said:

"The one talking is like the kind of friend that will lead u into embarrassing urself."

kporforachieverebenezer said:

"I pray I never get this kind of friend in my life."

Your Dream Girl said:

"You Dey push push her, sanso dey laugh for back."

Lissa said:

"The hyper behind her is bad."

Mr Blaq said:

"By next semester, she will sell the dog and buy text books."

Betty Addo-Wood said:

"Let's see if she still brings it after Ist semester."

rucandel said:

"She better hope shes not taking the class of those old timey lecturer types."

Link said:

"De one u think she is ur friend is rather pushing you into embarrassment."

GaLiaNo said:

"What if the dog start barking in the middle of the class."

Lady complained about pregnant dog

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, @tessybae2, living in the UK made a video of her Chow Chow dog as she expressed great frustration that the pet got pregnant.

She angrily asked people how she could go about dealing with the pregnancy, stating that getting pregnant for a normal dog breed was not the plan she had for her Chow Chow.

The lady said that all her care for the dog and investment is about going down the drain. According to her, the animal ought to be carrying pure Chow Chow babies.

Source: Legit.ng