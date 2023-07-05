A mother’s video showing an empty tin of 10 baby milk that her three-month-old child drank has become popular on TikTok

The mother, who was astonished by her little baby’s appetite, shared the video

People questioned whether it is sensible to have a baby in Nigeria now that everything is so costly

A TikTok video of a mother showing an empty bottle of 10 baby milk that her tiny infant gulped down within three months has caught the attention of people.

The mother, who was surprised by her baby’s voracious hunger, posted the video online to share her disbelief.

Some people attested to the fact that they have been going through the same thing. Photo credit: @shmumbaby

Source: TikTok

Video of mother showing tin of empty baby milk trends

Many viewers commented on the video, wondering whether it is a wise decision to start a family in Nigeria at this time, when the prices of basic necessities are sky-high.

Many social media users who watched the video said they are also going through the same challenge at the moment.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Find the video mother showing tin of empty baby milk her child consumed

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the mother with 3 months old below:

@carsdeclutterng reacted:

"l just dey thank God no b twins I born dis period."

@mhizella said:

"Mine is six months and he has taken more than 50."

@Officialfunkky wrote:

"Thanks for this post and all d comments I wan go cuddle for this cold before but with this can of kinikan wey I Dey see I no go again tori."

@user4848488484 commented:

"Better use blanket and cover yourself -that other thing is a trap."

@ruffbennyranda also commented:

"Mummies let's gather here and cry."

@AkudoNice:

"So U people don't trow away used cans or there's a particular reason u keep them stacked in your house just asking for a sister."

Source: Legit.ng