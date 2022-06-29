A video of a Nigerian mother annointing her dog with oil has stirred reactions from people on social media

The beautiful video showed the African mother praying seriously for the dog to always be in good health

Social media users have reacted to the video with some people noting that she is acting too religious

A beautiful Nigerian mother recently organized a short prayer session at home for her dog.

In the video which has generated many views on social media, the woman was seen praying for the dog not to bring any problem to the family.

She also prayed for the welfare of the dog, declaring that the dog continues to be in sound health and bring happiness to their family.

Nigerian mother annoints her dog Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by @yabaleftonline, she was seen running annointing oil on the head of the dog and moving her hands on the body in a very gentle manner.

At a point in the video, someone in the background was heard laughing subtly as the woman prayed.

People react to the video

While some people gushed over the video, some others insisted that the prayer wasn't necessary for a dog.

Smith Ana said:

"For dog kwa? Gbo gbo necessary ooooo. This one no follow abeg. Pray for people in need."

Jack Chiamaka reacted:

"Why pray for a dog while there are many people in the world who need such prayers? Please this isn't a good idea to me."

Chidimma Ugwu noted:

"Awwww this is so beautiful. Shows that she really has a good heart. I'm very sure that the dog would feel so comfortable."

Kins_jerry commented:

"Funny enough this dogs listen. They know when they are loved. Trust me nobody can harm this woman in this dogs presence."

Laili Idris stated:

"I actually smiled watching this. She has a good heart. A mother indeed."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video has shown the moment a Nigerian mother went into a hot prayer session over her child's sick dog.

Rubbing the dog's body, the woman bent down and started calling on God to heal the pet in the name of Jesus.

A description layered over the dog in the video shared online read: "My Nigerian Mum praying for my sick puppy dog." The woman was heard in the video saying: "You are healed in the name of Jesus, the name that is above any other name...."

Source: Legit.ng