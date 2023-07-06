A video of a bridesmaid crashing to the ground during a wedding has become a topic of discussion

In the video which was shared on Instagram, the bridesmaid was first spotted dancing into the venue with so much energy

At one point in the video, she tried to do a legwork move but sadly missed her step and crashed to the ground

A bridesmaid at a wedding tumbled to the ground while dancing energetically to one of Davido’s songs, Feel.

This happened during the entrance of all bridesmaids into the hall, leaving her colleagues and groomsmen in shock.

Bridesmaid falls while dancing at a wedding venue Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut/Instagram.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the group of bridesmaids and groomsmen were all spotted dancing happily as they made their way into the wedding hall.

Suddenly, one of the bridesmaids who was dancing so hard lost her footing and fell to the ground, causing the other dancers to stop abruptly.

Reactions as bridesmaid falls during wedding

andrew_whitexx reacted:

“Very classless girl, she remove her shoes and started dancing like an agbero. A beautiful girl will always maintain her beauty and put her shoes from the starting to the end.”

official damee said:

“She really feel am ,sorry sis.”

iossvsplaces reacted:

“But why she go dance pass people wey get wedding.”

priscillia_oluchi_ said:

“The downfall of a man is not the end of his life .Go girl.”

ms_leemart commented:

“It okay to bring in a whole Energy to your family or friends wedding but be a little composed & classy. Too much gra gra now you don feel am.”

_osa_debby said:

“After this falling, couples go come say they want to divorce.”

_cute_toyo said:

“This thing can be so embarrassing sorry sis.”

cakehut007 said:

“She feel am.”

philip.e.max reacted:

“Love the confidence in her.”

bit.funds said:

“Someone tell me what's going on in this world.”

prankhottie commented:

“When you dance more than me on my wedding day this will happen to you in name Amen.”

cepddy_kings said:

“She truly feel am.”

adesewa_babs reacted:

“Sister Bernard.”

Watch the video below:

