A lady has caused a frenzy on social media after sharing a video of herself slapping a stranger on the head

In the video shared via the popular app, TikTok, she claimed that she was dared by her friend to do it

Sadly, the young man was not having it and out of anger, he spoilt the lady's phone inside the commercial bus

A lady identified as @favour_tkb on TikTok has shared a video of a stranger's reaction after she slapped him on the head.

She had boarded a commercial bus alongside her friend who dared her to slap the stranger's head.

Man reacts after a lady slapped his head inside a bus Photo credit: @favour_tkb/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The playful girl decided to perform the task but after she did, the man turned back and asked why he was slapped.

When he noticed the camera, he got furious and hit the phone out of her hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sharing the video, the girl wrote:

"My friend dared me to tap this stranger's head. Now watch as the stranger spoilt my phone. Remain small make he beat me o."

Reactions as lady slaps stranger's head

The video has sparked reactions from netizens with some finding it funny and others insisting that it was offensive.

@Michaelmicmala said:

“If na US body go tell you for bill way you go pay.”

@Billzray reacted:

“Una just mad for this country ajeh. See the wey dah 1 head Dey sound por.”

@kellviiiiin reacted:

“Wetin be this na.”

@Ayomi commented:

“I swear if na me people go gather for us.”

@BIG ADEOLAMI said:

“Omo I don laugh tire.”

@oluwadamilola reacted:

“Na God go punish you. Omoh me wey bike just fall down now I see this I laugh.”

@Sasha kuti said:

“Taping a man's head is quite disrespectful we are not oyibo ooo.”

@Shawty reacted:

“You and your friend Dey mad.”

@Descent commented:

“If na me and the matter con fall for yesterday wey my phone fell down and e break Lasan and u try this with me, dem go Dey drag ur corpse with me ni.”

@Lilydevella said:

“No naw jokes apart if na me as you Dey slap na so me the cover your face with my own.”

@zee commented:

“This is not nice. Imagine if he punches you on your face.”

@Senator Alash said:

“I swear if I no stop driver call me bastrd.”

@user8857044330454 said:

“He suppose comot your teeth.”

Watch the video below:

Lady gives man 2 hard slaps in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man's surprise proposal move ended on a sad footing as his woman turned down the marriage request not just with words but brutal actions. A Twitter user @EazyKel_ who shared a footage of the failed proposal on social media knocked the man for making his marriage proposal in public.

Upon seeing the man on one knee and the proposal cake on the table where she sat, the lady immediately stood up and landed a slap on the man's right cheek as she enquired why he was there. Despite efforts by people present to calm the lady down, she got infuriated the more and proceeded to give the kneeling man a second slap.

She then bathed him with the cake, completely messing up his suit in the process. The man surprisingly remained on his knee while the lady's 'attacks' lasted.

Source: Legit.ng