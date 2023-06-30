A group of bridesmaids left wedding fashion lovers impressed with their choice of ensembles

In a video posted on Instagram, the ladies, dressed in mustard yellow knee-length dresses, are seen dishing out dance moves

Fashion fans who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Wedding fashion has a way of leaving people feeling excited and this time is no different.

Some beautiful women recently wowed netizens with their bridal party ensembles.

The bridesmaids looked lovely in yellow dresses Credit: @live_weddings_with_kwaku

In a video posted by @live_weddings_with_kwaku, the ladies are seen on a bus dishes out some trendy dance moves.

While their steps are captivating, the nature of their styles appears to have caught the attention of many fashion lovers.

Dressed in matching garb, the ladies sported mustard yellow knee-length dresses with beaded straps, which they accessorised with green hand fans.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on video of bridesmaids in yellow dresses

While some people were impressed with their styles, there were others concerned with the fitting of the dress on the plus-sized beauty in the corner of the frame.

Check out some comments below:

joyisitua:

"Somebody check on the girl standing by the car coz I don’t think she can breathe."

logoredefined:

"The tailor is the main character cos the fits are fitting too well."

thehelen_inyanda:

"Corset has taken that fine aunty’s breath away."

__chinco__:

"They all glowing."

wurajewels_:

"The corsets are corseting."

iamhuneeyb:

"Well fed beauties."

lakisdiamond:

"Who dey breath. Let the fat and chubby breatthhhhh."

celineonyinyechi26:

"Why are they so beautiful."

Positive reactions trail video of bride and asoebi ladies showing off their outfits: "They tried to have fun"

While the glitz and glamour add colours to wedding events, the most beautiful memories are born from the people in attendance.

A beautiful bride and her supportive girls made sure to slay for her special day, and the video has since gone viral on social media.

In the video posted by @asoebibella, the bride, dressed in a striped black and white ensemble with gold gele, was seen in front.

