A short video of a bride whose veil was suddenly removed by her chief bridesmaid has gathered massive reactions online

The bride made sure she conveyed how angry she was through the way she frowned at the bridesmaid

Many people who reacted to the situation said they loved the way the man beside her told the bridesmaid not to be overexcited

A short video shared by @yohleh captured the funny moment a bride's veil was pulled out by her bridesmaid on her wedding day.

A man was beside the bride when the veil suddenly came off. The man turned and told the chief bridesmaid to calm down.

The bride was visibly angry with her veil coming off. Photo source: @yohleh

Drama as bride's veil came off

The bride's frown when she looked at the bridesmaid carried a heavy meaning. Some people said if looks could kill, the wife's own definitely would, as she was very angry with the situation.

There were TikTokers who said that the bride possibly had a lot on her mind before the veil came off.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 27,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Soma said:

"The bride is not happy with the dress then you pull off veil again."

Wuraola said:

"She was like are you mad."

ijsoft3 said:

"Is that look for me, no vex for me bride nah mistake."

Omoyetunde oluwadamilola said:

"D bride face expression said it all like I could have kill a lot."

237ShinelCloud said:

"Is the man's facial expressions for me tho lolzzzzz. He was like be calming down aunty Zukwaniké!"

susanagbozo wondered:

"But veil suppose have some clips or?"

Scruff Mcgruff said:

"Kindly confirm if the teeth of whoever fell the brides veil are still intact cuz that her stare can cut glass."

Juba-bae said:

"Looks like the bride was already mad at herself and this happened."

