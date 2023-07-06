A Twitter user narrated how his rich friend sent recharge card and data to a girl he liked and pretended it was a mistake

The tweet went viral and sparked mixed reactions and debate on social media

Some ladies indicated that they love the trick and would want a guy to use it on them

A Twitter user has shared a story of how his rich friend used a clever trick to woo a lady he liked.

According to @Alameen___Abba, his friend took the ladys number from his sister’s phone without her permission and sent her a 10,000 naira recharge card and 25 gigabytes of data.

The unsuspecting lady was moved by the kindness. Photo credit: @abba_alameen

Source: Twitter

Man woos beautiful lady with airtime and data

He then called the girl and pretended that he had made a mistake and sent the card and data to the wrong number.

The lady who was surprised and grateful, apologized and asked what they could do to fix the situation.

The friend then said that it was no problem and that he would give her the card and data as a gift because he liked her golden voice.

The lady thanked him and said that she would save his number because of his kindness.

The Twitter user’s post has gone viral on the social media platform, with many people commenting on his friend’s smart move and the girl’s luck.

Some praised the friend for being generous and creative, while others criticized him for being dishonest.

Some also wondered how the sister would react when she found out that her brother had taken her friend’s number without her consent.

Find the tweet about the man who sent a lady airtime and data below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the man who used trick to woo a lady below:

@hayatz30 said:

"I pray she will not use it and called another guy."

@Alameen wrote:

"At least she doesn't ask him for where he get the number."

@madinaus commented:

"This is the kind of move I want."

@Fadeematou also commented:

"This is the maturity I want."

Source: Legit.ng