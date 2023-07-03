A man tweeted about his wife leaving him and their daughter after he lost his job

He received hundreds of supportive comments and advice from strangers on Twitter

He thanked everyone and said he hoped to get his wife back and find a new job

A Twitter user shared his heartbreaking story of how his wife left him and their 3-year-old daughter after he lost his job.

The man, who identified himself as @capt_danky, posted a tweet on Monday:

Days after man lost his job, wife leaves him. Photo credit: @captain_Danky

Source: Twitter

"Last night my wife just packed all of her clothes in a suitcase and told me 'to go to hell' and just abandoned me and our 3yrs old daughter. I have no idea what to do because I just lost my job last week."

The tweet quickly went viral, attracting over 100 likes and comments from sympathetic strangers who offered him advice and support.

Others indicated that the story is not as simplistic as the man made it seem that there might be more that meets the eye.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the wife who left his husband with daughter below:

@ThebaddieO2:

"Start from the beginning that's not where the story starts i'm sure."

@Elsie_lizzy:

"So sorry about the job lost."

@officialmrd:

"Take heart bro, everything would be fine."

@Thefrank:

"Bro.I know there is a lot you are not telling Us. All l have to Say is try and find out where she went to and who is currently staying with (Possible friends,relations). Look for how to take care of your 3yrs old daughter well."

The man is yet to state the reason his wife left him.

This story is an example of how social media can be a source of comfort and advice for people who are going through tough times.

