It was a heartbreaking moment for a Nigerian man after he learnt his wife was having an extramarital affair with a neighbour

The man went bananas and cried out in the compound as he threatened fire and brimstone on the neighbour

A video of the man lamenting over his discovery melted hearts on social media as people shared their thoughts on the incident

A Nigerian man was heartbroken after discovering that his wife had been cheating on him with his neighbour.

While sharing a video of the heartbroken man crying out, Postsubman stated that the woman cheated on her husband with their rich neighbour.

He cried out after finding out. Photo Credit: @Postsubman

Source: Twitter

Visibly shattered, the man, who ranted in Yoruba throughout, urged the neighbour named Baba Collins to bring out his wife.

He vowed to unleash mayhem on the said neighbour and his cheating partner as he promised not to let the incident slide.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He walked around and spoke at the top of his voice as he alerted whoever cared to listen of his desire to deal with his neighbour.

The clip got many talking.

Watch the video below:

People react to the video

@Brhoelyfather said:

"The woman better leave that area either she's cheating or not. Cos this man anger at the moment is a devil's point. He can do n undo . Olowo gba either iyawo ole or not. Let's stay away from people's wife."

@ceowilikconcept said:

"Chai, I once had this feeling, it was so terrifying , my ex destroyed my mental health, it was cheating back to back from her, I was just being faithful but thank God for how far he has taken me, I my present life as a repayment from God because I suffered shaaaaaaa."

@Gidi_lawd said:

"I was going to laugh at his predicament but then, I remembered that part in the Bible where David took another man's wife and God sent prophet Nathan to talk to him in II Samuel 12 v 1-15. I realized what the rich man did to this poor man is real evil."

@FamousCole_AO said:

"Surely this is not a skit. He's merely breathing, and looks like he could shutdown anytime."

@urchmonniie said:

"Make him send the wife packing, them no dey fight with wealthy people. They will use money and influence on you. Just let her go and focus on something better."

@CUdoaku said:

"Being the kind of person that he is, this will be really hard for him to come out from."

@josh__tntl said:

"Heartbreaking. The pain oozing from his voice. Nothing is certain in life."

Man plots deadly revenge on cheating girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had plotted deadly revenge on his girlfriend for cheating on him.

He was sitting at home with her when a message popped up on her phone from her side boo, thanking her for treating him well in bed.

After seeing the message, he pretended not to see it and continued the relationship with her and even treated her more nicely.

Subsequently, he got another girlfriend while still in the relationship. He slept with all his cheating girlfriend's friends and then planned the introduction of himself to his new girl's family.

Source: Legit.ng