A Nigerian lady surprised her parents with a house gift and captured their heartfelt response to it in a touching video

On the fateful day, she had told them they were attending an event on her behalf, only to reveal later that they were about to witness their new home

Upon arrival and learning of the generous house gift, the father was overwhelmed, shedding tears of joy.

The father shed tears of joy. Photo credit: @opekespiceceo

Source: TikTok

Further scene showed people standing with the parents as they get ready to enter the house for the first time, as shown by @opekespiceceo.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

RbsHomes&Luxury said:

“Congratulations and thanks for trusting us with your project.. May Allah in his infinite mercy continue to provide for you and grant all your heart desires.”

Phiwashewa wrote:

“Congrats... will also do same for my parents.”

Lima:

“As you make them happy,may all the children that comes out from you make you happy always.”

Ashabiade:

“God pls help me to surprise my parents like this congratulations ma.”

Mopelolalawalabdy:

“Tears of joy God bless you for remembering your parents.”

Domano07:

“My own na soon ...but lost my Mummy already.”

ROEQJog1cE:

“God pls bless me if not for anything but for the shake of my mother, that woman deserve everything good in this world.”

Source: Legit.ng