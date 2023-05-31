A young Nigerian lady has taken to social media to lament after she toasted a man for the first time

The lady leaked her chats with him saying she was done with love and would not try to ask a man out again

Mixed reactions trailed her chats with him with some commending the man for being polite while others chided her manner of approach

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian lady named Chukwu Derah has said she was done with love after she toasted a man on WhatsApp.

According to Derah, it was her first time toasting a man but the outcome was not what she expected.

She cried out over his responses. Photo Credit: DjelicS

Source: Getty Images

Via the chat she shared, she told the man named Stanley that she would like to take him out on a date. He however declined, saying he doesn't really like going out.

He added that she was meant to be saving money not spending them on 'his ashawo head.' Their chats sparked mixed reactions among netizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Responding to the comments, she said they have been friends for a long time and knows he likes her but is scared of defining their relationship. In her words:

"So just you guys know, Stanley and I have been friends for a long time and I know he likes me just as I like him but he's scared of defining it because he knows he's best friend has a thing for me so I decided to try and make him know that I actually like me very much to want to be his girlfriend by asking him to a date."

Reactions on social media

Donald Simon said:

"Only thing guy wan hear,say na you dey sleep over. Guy date na p5 o."

Mike Gift said:

"If all of us give up at first trial, you'll have no guy in your dm right now.

"Anyways, Stanley I stan."

Adedayo Philemon Adegoke said:

"Some ladies ask guys out and those guys accept, they know their ways. Do you think it’s small job guys do to get a lady attention first, and now to attract her, and now profess love. You guys should work on your approach."

Rich Rich said:

"The guy is nice oo,,, meant to save money."

Qrioz AJ said:

"Before you accept defeat, make I disect am for you... He said no to going out. Not to hanging out.

"I must not tell you everything."

Chukwuebuka Michael said:

"Sometimes e dey sound strange to me sha.. Except say na my babe."

Oluwaseyi Majiyagbe said:

"You sef see full option like me for ground, you go dey toast who go shenk you."

Nigerian lady cries out after toasting man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had cried out after she tried to woo a man.

From the chats she shared, the lady had inquired from her love interest if he was single, to which he replied in the negative. Undeterred by his response, she pressed further, saying she had gone through his page and liked him.

She added that she is beautiful and urged Bash-Aar to give her a chance. The man insisted he was in love with someone else, but the lady did not back down.

Source: Legit.ng