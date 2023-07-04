A Nigerian man who was served salad with fried rice at an event had a very bad time consuming the food.

After a spoonful of salad, he regretted tasting the meal as he shook his head while munching it as fast as he could

Many people who watched his video on TikTok said that the man could have ordered for food like amala

A young Nigerian man who was served food at an occasion had a time eating the salad in his front.

The man scrunched up his face while he was eating the salad. After the first spoonful, the man grimaced his face and shook his head.

Despite the fact that the food does not agree with his tastebud, the man kept munching the food without spilling them.

The young man took another spoonful of the food with a frown. He even mixed the food with salad.

Watch the video:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Itz Ölämïdë said:

"The person who put this song no go make heaven."

Kelly said:

"Me when I taste love again."

Gabriel-WOLI said:

"He use the rice wash the salad down."

Preciousss said:

"At first I thought he was crying, I didn't know it was his tribal marks."

VampireBeatz said:

"Salad Bitters na portable cook am."

Veevahtee said:

"Person wey suppose collect amala jeje."

Seun Fabusuyi said:

"Baba use rice push am."

yhoungphillips said:

"Guy took a pause after the first bite then chew and process the taste with his brain,Omo Naa so he use rice flush am go down oo."

PRINCE IKENNA said:

"Aaahh, my brother the guy mind was saying 'kilo de' like what is this? well na free food shai, make we use this rice wash am down.. this song eh."

TikTok said:

"Person wey suppose take Amala na."

bundle BTC said:

"The guy be like why I con collect salad I phor don collect amala je je."

Source: Legit.ng