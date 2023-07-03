A short video showed the moment a little Nigerian girl was excited when she met Portable, and the artiste blessed her with money

The Zazzu crooner brought out wads of N100 notes and gave her everything before he turned to other kids and threw money at them

Nigerians praised him for making the kid's experience worthwhile, as some tried to calculate the cash gift

A short video has shown the moment a Nigerian girl famous on TikTok for her short funny videos finally met Portable.

The girl stood star-struck as she posed with Portable for a photo. Seconds after, the Zazzu king faced her and dipped his hands into his cross bag to bring out a wad of naira notes.

Many people screamed as Portable gave the girl money. Photo source: @anti_abiba

Source: TikTok

Kid smiles as Portable gave her money

He sprayed the kid comedienne, @anti_abiba, the money as many surprised people around them tried to capture the moment on camera.

The kid even courtesied to show profound respect for the artiste. After giving her all the wads, he brought another pack out and threw it out to other kids, who rushed to grab the money in the clip.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Coolcatmarvis said:

"One thing I like about portable is that he can impress with little but can never do more than his power."

dhee jhay said:

"The money no fit pass 3k."

Rich dollar 8139655509 said:

"Portable I like you but why you want get issue with Seyi you no say nah to of unah I like pass oo."

goodwealth5 said:

"Portable don show love."

Bobbi Gee said:

"Na him go later do video say e don give her N100k dey play."

TOP BOY said:

"Omo portable and sense na 5&6."

didiJim17 said:

"Money wey no fit buy bag sef."

abdulkareemrashi6 said:

"At least N100 is better than nothing."

Marto said:

"I believe some people don't have 100 naira in hand as at the time he threw the money which will buy garri to drink. Kudos guy."

Source: Legit.ng