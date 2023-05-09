A lady who was too shy to ask for her leftovers to be packed secretly wrapped her piece of chicken

The Nigerian lady tried to hide what she was doing in the restaurant from the people there as she looked around

TikTokers wondered why she could not just ask the restaurant's waiter to pack the chicken for her

A young Nigerian lady, @sunshinepato1, got many people laughing when she shared a video capturing the moment she kept her leftover chicken in a bag.

Before the lady wrapped her leftover chicken, she looked around to make sure nobody was watching her. She even laughed at a point.

The lady stylishly put the chicken in her bag. Photo source: @sunshinepato1

Source: TikTok

Lady secretly packed her chicken

The Nigerian lady said her current big girl status would not allow her to let go of leftovers in a restaurant.

She picked up a serviette on the table and stylishly wrapped her chicken. She then placed it inside her bag as she walked out of the eatery. Many TikTokers found her act funny.

Watch the video below:

The video has gathered over 400 comments and more than 16,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

shugavicky1 said:

"You even get time I Dey hold my own for hand like that Dey go."

Slaying _demon said:

"Lol. I no dy shy o shey I no pay?"

Martin Nancy said:

"I take it to them to wrap with foil then a nylon to put it."

@dorah said:

"If na me both the ketchup and plate."

Fearless Lioness said:

"Why you dy shy, me 2 sec no dy for big girl level for my own money again wey i pay put."

Sallysugar said:

"Y u Dey hide take am no be ur money Abeg oo."

Official_precious said:

"But why i go shame on top my own money. I'll pack it up like it's no man's business."

Ebelglamour said:

"You no be like me,I go wash my hand use am it eat nah me buy my chicken."

Source: Legit.ng