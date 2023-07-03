Popular Nigerian chef and Guinness holder, Hilda Baci, recently challenged her mother to a cooking contest

In the video, Hilda Baci bragged about being the one who cooks the best coconut rice in her house

Her mum on the other hand opposed Hilda Baci's statement while recounting how she taught her daughter how to cook

Nigerian celebrity chef, Hilda Baci, and her mother, Calabar Pot, have gone head-to-head in a cooking contest to determine who makes the best coconut rice.

The challenge was documented in a video posted on social media with the judgement left in the hands of netizens.

Hilda Baci and mum tackle each other over coconut rice Photo credit: Hilda Baci/ TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, Hilda Baci said she would cook her kind of coconut rice, while her mother prepares hers.

They stood side by side with different pots as they argued and tackled each other playfully over who cooks best.

Hilda Baci captioned the video,

"Who do you think will win the contest? Let me know in the comment section."

She added:

"My mum challenged my coconut rice recipe. She says hers is better, so we are about to have a contest. Who do you think will win? Let me know in the comments."

Reactions as Hilda Baci and mum challenge each other to cooking contest

The video has gone viral with netizens sharing their opinions on who they think would make the best coconut rice.

@Greatness said:

“Calabar pot mama for sure.”

@joyojuemi commented:

“Even if na old or new recipe once u see mamas with those big hand forget dat food must sweet.”

@suzipearl said:

“So many people saw the competition I saw legacy being passed on and it's so cute to watch.”

@Aries said:

“We no need taste the food. Na mama own make sense pass.”

@GlowPrincess reacted:

“This is sooo cute “Hilda you want to break your mother’s head” “No No No.”

@MK commented:

“Mama will win abeg give me some of Mama's own then your own add it and give to the next person.”

@Big Miles reacted:

“We don dey see wetin elders dey see oh, na them no dey see am again.”

@Harnihkeh said:

“Go hilda go hilda go hilda.”

@Alisha commented:

“Legacy passed on that’s what am seeing.”

@elizabethstarrissing said:

“I thought d shape was false but she got it from her mum she got everything from her mum including cooking skills luv u.”

@user1814936287580 said:

“It's Hilda o! world Guinness record holder.”

@Daayotona reacted:

“Hilly baby, i jus like this lady.”

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci says boyfriend is yet to propose to her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Guinness World Record breaker, Hilda Baci, has caused a buzz online after sharing her ordeal with her man.

In a trending video, she lamented that she has cooked different meals for her partner but still, he's yet to propose to her. She went ahead to recount how she put in so much effort to break a world record, yet he still hasn't felt the need to marry her.

"Is there a reason why even after breaking the world record this man has still not proposed to me? I have been making different meals waiting for him to propose to me. I have made ofada in fact that's juice for another day", she said.

Source: Legit.ng