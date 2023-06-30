A mother has shared an intriguing video of her baby raising her legs and moving her body while sleeping at home

The woman shared the clip via her official account on TikTok and netizens reacted massively to the video

While sharing the video, she revealed that her baby always acts like that whenever she's sleeping

A woman identified as @prettyp._ on TikTok has shared a video of her sleepy baby shaking her body and waggling her legs.

According to the woman, her baby usually sleeps in that position and acts like that all the time.

Mum shares video of her baby's sleeping position Photo credit: @prettyp/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She captioned the video, "Why does she do this when she's sleepy? Everything she does is funny to me."

The video quickly went viral with many netizens sharing their thoughts in the comments section of the clip.

Some found the video adorable and shared similar experiences with their babies. Others expressed concern, wondering if the baby was comfortable or if there was an underlying issue.

Reactions as mum shares video of her baby shaking her legs while sleeping

@dolap said:

"My baby used to sleep like that all the time! It's so cute. Don't worry, she's probably just comfortable."

Gabby commented;

"I'm not sure if that's normal. You should take her to see a doctor just in case."

@bigbird reacted:

“She's moving out the way for another baby to come old saying.”

@ms.conceited07 said:

“Lol ok this baby is doing the soldier boy dance lol lol too cute.”

@Black Diamond said:

“Wrap her up at nap time or regular sleep it. help control her movement or seek a doctor.”

@bootext commented:

“She does this to keep herself woke. She is fighting sleep as most babies do.”

@chriscross4382 reacted:

“Wait, are babies coming out stronger and stronger these days? This lil one has more back strength than I. I feel out of shape suddenly.”

@ɪɴᴅɪᴀ said:

“She was a mermaid in her pass life.”

@Kelly commented:

“I’ve never seen a newborn do that? Yes please swaddle her.”

@Little Ms.Leo said:

“My son kinda do this he doesn’t go as high doe.”

@Big CE reacted:

“My son does the same thing.”

Watch the video below:

