Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, has revealed that her man is yet to propose to her despite breaking a world record

In a video shared on TikTok, she filmed herself cooking a sumptuous pot of food and narrated her ordeal

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many expecting their interest to be with her

Guinness World Record breaker, Hilda Baci, has caused a buzz online after sharing her ordeal with her man.

In a trending video, she lamented that she has cooked different meals for her partner but still, he's yet to propose to her.

Hilda Baci calls out her boyfriend for refusing to propose to her Photo credit: Hilda Baci/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She went ahead to recount how she put in so much effort to break a world record, yet he still hasn't felt the need to marry her.

In her words:

"Is there a reason why even after breaking the world record this man has still not proposed to me? I have been making different meals waiting for him to propose to me. I have made ofada in fact that's juice for another day.

"I honestly feel like this is audacity at its height, because why? I've done everything now. What more do you want from me, oga? And he still doesn't want to propose."

Reactions as Hilda Baci reveals her man is yet to propose to her

@Funmilayo Ademoye said:

“Boya you should propose, the violent taketh it by force.”

@Duchess said:

“He will propose, if he doesn’t in two weeks I will introduce you to my brother that’s looking for a beautiful wife like you.”

@maame mensimah reacted:

“He will propose soon. Hold on there.”

@Blah commented:

“If he doesn’t propose I will propose.”

@triple trouble reacted:

“Please if he’s not ready my brother is available biko.”

@Michael West reacted:

“I will propose soon, just got the diamond ring.”

@MayS said:

“If he is not careful another man will come and propose.”

@Paul Stephen said:

“Shey I should come and propose, I can’t imagine me staying angry at you when you cook like dis.”

@adosvicky commented:

“Am sure this ur future husband is a Yoruba man because this ur pepper is peppering.”

@Labake reacted:

“Will you marry me?”

@jessica rose said:

“E no fit come give me the food I go propose asap.”

@tijani olamide baddieskoko reacted:

“No force love oo cos u are star girl if e nor propose leave am.”

@yerheh02 reacted:

“What should he propose for if he's getting all this for free.”

Watch the video below:

Hilda Baci reveals amount she spent on cook-a-thon

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has made public the whopping amount she spent for her 100-hour May 2023 cook-a-thon.

The 27-year-old, who surpassed Lata Tondon's record in a 4-day cooking marathon at Amore Gardens, Lekki in Lagos, shared the cost while releasing WhatsApp chats as she defended herself in the ongoing N3m saga.

In the screenshot Legit.ng sighted on her Insta Story, Hilda told the Abuja brand that she spent over N80 million so people could eat and drink for free.

Source: Legit.ng