A pregnant Nigerian woman has sparked a controversy online after sharing a video of herself eating at home

According to her, she was warned by her doctor to stop eating too much since she's almost due for delivery

The video has caused a frenzy online as many netizens advise her to listen to her doctor's instruction

A pregnant woman identified as @peacebliz on TikTok has shared a video of herself eating two full chickens and two big packs of juice.

While sharing the clip via her TikTok account, the woman revealed that her doctor had warned her against over feeding.

Doctor warned me against overfeeding Photo credit: @peacebliz/TikTok

"Doctor said please stop eating too much, because you are almost due, so you will be able to push your baby", she wrote.

The video has sparked a heated debate on social media with some netizens expressing concern for the woman's health and others defending her right to eat what she wants.

Reactions as Pregnant woman consumes large portion of food

@dimmanancy commented:

“They told me yesterday that my baby was big only for me to get home and take chilled coke, jollof rice, meat, egg and fish. God will help me that day.”

@fortuneoluwa said:

“The most stubborn patients I have are pregnant ladies and diabetic patients.”

@Happiness reacted:

“Tear of CS! Always listen to doctor's advice.”

@markayoifesinachi said:

“Do not play with your life Ma'am.”

@chineduebubechukw said:

“Na only God go help us that day ooo cox my appetite now is extreme.”

@mammie fresh said:

“My mom even asked my mother-in-law to stop giving me bournvita and milo, I should only be allowed to drink Lipton am not allowed to drink cold drink.”

@jojosluxury1 commented:

“D best advice from a dr is not to advise at all, their advice comes with appetite to eat more.”

@Pearl__Dhiva said:

“Omooo my own big oooo and on delivery day I still chop tea n bread.”

@blackdiamond commented:

“The way my eyes opened wide when she lifted the chicken.”

@Beeeee reacted:

“They warned me when labor came I had an emergency c C-section trust me c section recover is slow and painful but to eat is nice lol.”

@user317661981573 reacted:

“As you should. na who chop well go see strength take push.”

@Daisydoll_x said:

“Don’t your stomach feel too tight from too much food ,constipation?”

Watch the video below:

Pregnant woman makes eba by 2am to eat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pregnant woman posted a video on TikTok showing when she ate eba by 2 in the morning. In the video posted on TikTok by @berry__china, the woman was seen in the kitchen holding a plate of soup and eating voraciously.

She said in the video that she only woke up to urinate but that her unborn baby demanded food. According to her, she went straight into the kitchen and prepared eba for herself in obedience to the baby. She did not leave the kitchen as she sat right there and ate the food, swallowing in a very funny way.

She swallowed lump after lump of eba. The funny video has gained traction and received many reactions from TikTok users. Some women who reacted equally shared their experiences during pregnancy.

