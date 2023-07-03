A funny video of a little girl who told her mum that she is now to be called Zacharia has gone viral on TikTok

In the clip, the mum was surprised because Zachariah was the name of the gatekeeper and cleaner in the house

It turned out that her mum always shouted Zachariah loudly often in the house for chores that the little girl thought that it must be a cool name to adopt

Little girl hilariously she wants to be refered to as Zachariah. Photo credit: @bo_luxury_hair

Source: TikTok

Daughter changes her name to the family's gateman

Her mum tried to correct her that her name is Mila but she insisted that she’s now Zachariah and nothing else.

It turned out that her mum always shouted Zachariah loudly and frequently in the house for various chores that the girl thought that it must be a brilliant and fancy name to adopt for herself.

Many social media users who watched the video found it very funny and advised her mum to take it easy on her.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 30,000 of likes and over 1100 of comments on TikTok.

Find the video of the funny little girl and her mum below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reaction about the little girl and her mother below:

@ife748484 reacted:

"You go know sey zachariah don suffer for that house."

@Yinyvo said:

"Una don too call Zacharaia for dat house."

@Raerae wrote:

"The name is no longer "mila" it's "mile oh"

@PreciouS-Promise commented:

"It's the imaginary cloth washing for me."

@MarvisN also commented:

"If she say her name na zacariah then her name is zacariah."

@fumzyfit:

"She knew what she was doing from the way she acted."

@Chiomaa:

"I lost it when she said her name is high five o."

@Genny:

"My name is high five got me."

@euchariaomonu:

"I lost it when she said "my name is hi five"

@oma.rh:

"But she wants to answer Zachariah, make una no stress her."

Source: Legit.ng