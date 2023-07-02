A video of a lady shedding tears over the rare opportunity she had to see actress Regina Daniels is trending online

In the caption of the video, the lady revealed she almost had a heart attack as it was the first time she was seeing the Nollywood star

The lady's action has, however, triggered mixed reactions as some netizens, who were not moved by the video, dragged her

Some fans would find it hard to hold back emotion when they get the rare opportunity to meet their favourite celebrity in person, and this was the case of a lady who met Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, who is married to Nigerian businessman Ned Nwoko.

In a trending video online, the lady who shared the moment she met the mother of two at her home was seen crying as Regina walked into the room she was sitting, smiled and waved at her.

Lady shares a video of her with Regina Daniels. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The overjoyed lady captioned the video:

“I almost had heart attack I got so emotional immediately I saw Actress Regina Daniels at her house for the very first in my life."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions as lady shed tears after seeing Regina Daniels for the first time

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

iam_panshaq:

"Mugu .. u Dey cry bcus of girl wey u use almost 10 years snr bcus of money .. I won’t disagree if u end up calling her momma."

ezewele_shantel

"U will be the first billionaire in your family."

goddessofmodesty

"This is why I love Abuja people. They’ll look at you Celebrity Eyeball to eyeball and head straight to doing the business of the day."

lavishlyruruboss:

"Omo, I never see person wey go make me cry cos I’m seeing the person for the first time, as my lord Jesus or what."

kezzyberry:

"See as this girl Dey disgrace herself ."

princess_owaji:

"Congratulations cry me a river."

beeyeenka:

"No be only cry as per na god?"

kezzyberry

"Only Davido wizkid or burna."

mohbh_ad:

"Even me sef ! Na Portable I see! I Never stop crying like this ."

Source: Legit.ng