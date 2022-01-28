A little boy took his mother by surprise with a tantrum he pulled off in a bid to press home his demand

The Nigerian lad who was approached by his mum with a cake, turned down the gift as he tearfully insisted on getting a baby sister instead

His demand stunned his mum and social media users who watched the video with some hilariously appealing that his mum heed his demand

Kids do the darnedest things and pull off tantrums in order to achieve their given desires, this is the case of a young boy desperately in need of a female sibling.

The little boy who was seated with eyes closed on a bed was approached by his doting mum with a cake gift in the short clip shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram.

He rejected the cake gift Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The quick change in expression

In a quick flash, his cute expression went sour as he saw the gift - it wasn't what he wanted.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Upon noticing his tearful look, the mum enquired if he didn't like the cake but was greeted with an uncontrollable weeping demand for a baby sister from the boy.

This startled his mum, who repeated her earlier question to him but got the same response from the lad.

Watch the video below:

Social media reacts

@dis_girl_is_blessed remarked:

"His father has told him what to say and cry very well when mummy comes.... una no know the work wey Dey children..baby sister kor."

@ogesignature.beautylounge wrote:

"Go n buy sister for hospital. As my 2nd born told me to return his brother bk to where i bought him few days after we came bk frm d hospital."

@desiiredrealsix opined:

"Small pikin na small pikin o so he dey expect say once he close those eyes open am he go see baby sister, woooow."

@official_jennyc thought:

"Hmmand what if you born another baby brother? I hope he won't ask you to return to labour ward and get a sister kids and their wahala."

@loveth_beautyworld commented:

"You will have baby sitter now and be fighting her. I am so tired of my niece and nephew fight each seconds."

Boy cries uncontrollably as mum chooses hubby as her best friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little boy had wept uncontrollably as his mum chose his dad over him.

In a video that was posted on Instagram by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut, the boy was heartbroken and couldn't control his outburst of tears after his mum picked his dad over him.

The little kid has his mum as his best friend and he expected her to reciprocate by choosing him as her besty, but she chose his dad over him.

When the mum realised that the little man has become emotional, she changed her mind and finally chose him as her best friend.

Source: Legit.ng