A funny video of a mother who showed her little baby how she expression whenever she was crying had gone viral on TikTok

In the short clip, the little girl looked so concerned that a little child who was indeed her was crying that helplessly

Her gaze and the funny expression on her face has caught the attention of many people who watched it

An oyibo mother decided to show her little girl her exact facial expression whenever she was crying in video.

The little girl who watched the clip appeared glued to it but not just that, it was obvious that so many things where going on through her mind as she watched the video.

Funny mother shows daughter clips of her crying.

Source: TikTok

Social media users translates the expression

Some social media users who watched the video has described the expression on her face as deep concern and pity for herself while others translated it that it was a way of telling her mother that this was a joke taken too far.

The video has gathered 100,000 likes with more than 1000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Jenn reacted:

"She is like that wasnt me that was Patricia"

@Duderina said:

"And she is deeply concerned."

@sonyatownsell wrote:

"She's looking like I don't believe myself."

@Janell3647848 commented:

"Looks like she's thinking hard about her life."

@user3648833883:

"This is unfair, they are getting on her nerves."

@mszaza69:

"She said u trying to be funny."

@singri363883:

"She's like yes I see a Lil resemblance but that's not me."

@Breannamonique:

"This is a way of saying we caught you crying."

@loullclta also said:

"She was like "and whose fault is that?"

@user1604534052246:

"Scared to apologize for her behaviour."

Wumli2zy:

" Her face was like…..that ain't me at all."

@Naababy:

"She is like this is a set up."

@Queen57788888:

"I did this to my daughter & she continued crying with the video."

@anglepapa:

"And she like, "So what's your point?"

