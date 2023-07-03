A Nigerian lady has posted a video of an old woman who she says looks like President Bola Tinubu

The lady, Princess Jim posted the video on TikTok and it immediately sparked reactions among Nigerians

The woman was seen at a place that looked like a market where she was trying to buy clothing materials

A Nigerian lady shared a video capturing a woman who she said resembles President Bola Tinubu.

The lady identified as Princess Jim posted the video on TikTok, pointing out how the woman and the president resemble each other.

The woman was seen buying clothes in the market. Photo credit: TikTok/@blacksugar1000.

Source: TikTok

In the video, the woman was dressed in a flowing gown with a pair of slippers on her legs.

Video of old woman who resembles Jagaban goes viral

Also, she was putting on a pair of eyeglasses and a black cap that looks like a net on her head.

She was seen in the market where she was checking out some clothing materials.

The lady is convinced that the woman is a carbon copy of the president, given her physical appearance and also how the eyeglass made her look.

Also, some TikTok users agree that the woman and the president have a striking resemblance.

But some chastised the lade in the comment section, asking her why she posted the woman's video.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of old woman who looks like Bola Tinubu

@tamaryakubu25 said:

"My mama go market una go dey record her."

@CandyAmaa commented:

"Person mother."

@Franklin Ezekiel said:

"I swear they resemble lol."

@queen bella commented:

"Nothing you fit tell me. Na jagaban bi that."

@Temini’s Fragrance said:

"Una too like rough play."

@Jsmart said:

"You all play too much on this app."

@Queen Bella649 commented:

"What a striking resemblance."

@SHANEL said:

"But seriously dem resemble ooh no be joke."

@oloriadethompson said:

"Ma true, she really resembles Jagaban ooo."

Source: Legit.ng