The University of Ilorin, also known as UNILORIN, has officially opened its portal to commence registration for its post-UTME screening exercise for the 2026/2027 academic session

Registration for UNILORIN post-UTME screening officially commenced on Monday, June 22, and will close in the first week of July

UNILORIN explained that the offer of admission will be based on an aggregate of UTME/A'level score (50%), post-UTME screening score (30%), and five relevant O'level grades (20%)

On Monday, June 22, the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) officially commenced its 2026/2027 post-UTME screening registration, inviting candidates to apply.

In a release Legit.ng sighted on the university's official website, registration for the screening will close on Sunday, July 5, at 11:59 pm.

UNILORIN has opened its portal for registration for its 2026/2027 post-UTME screening registration. Photo Credit: unilorin.edu.ng

Source: UGC

Criteria for UNILORIN 2026/2027 admission

According to UNILORIN, the offer of admission will be based on a number of criteria broken down in percentages. The offer of admission will be based on an aggregate of UTME/A'level score (50%), post-UTME screening score (30%), and five relevant O'level grades (20%).

Candidates were instructed to carefully read the registration instructions released by UNILORIN before commencing registration.

Candidates exempted from UNILORIN screening test

In a document made public, UNILORIN stated that candidates with disabilities are exempted from the screening test.

According to UNILORIN, some of the disabilities include the blind, deaf, mute, autistic, amputees, lame, and paralysed, as well as those that have Down syndrome, Dyslexia, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), albinism, cerebral palsy and disfigurement.

UNILORIN step-by-step registration procedure

As contained in the UNILORIN pre-admission screening document, the step-by-step registration procedure is as follows:

1. Visit the URL https://portal.unilorin.edu.ng/ug/admissions OR https://portal.unilorin.edu.ng and click Post-UTME Registration. Candidates are strongly advised NOT TO USE ANY OTHER LINK.

2. On the Undergraduate Pre-admission page displayed, click on Verify your details on the right-hand side of the screen.

3. Complete the displayed fields (e.g. JAMB Registration Number, Phone Number and Email Address). The surname and first name are automatically displayed for confirmation.

NOTE: Ensure you supply your personal and active email address and phone number; this will be used in further communications.

4. Candidates should click on the Verify button to proceed to the payment page.

5. Click on the Make Payment button to go to the Remita platform.

▪ Select your ATM card type (e.g. Visa or Master Card).

▪ Enter your ATM Card Number, i.e the 12-digit number on the card.

▪ Enter the ATM card expiry date and the card CVV (the 3 digits on the reverse side of the Card). Lastly, enter your card PIN, and

▪ Click on Pay.

Candidates are strongly advised to read carefully the instructions contained in the pre-admission screening registration document before starting registration.

UNILORIN commenced its post-UTME screening registration on Monday, June 22. Photo Credit: unilorin.edu.ng

Source: UGC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a former UNILORIN vice chancellor had passed away.

UNILORIN celebrates 16 first-class at Law School

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UNILORIN had recorded a historic achievement after 16 of its law graduates bagged first-class honours at Law School.

The achievement marked the highest number of top-grade results ever recorded by the institution at the Bar Finals.

The university also produced 58 graduates who secured second class upper division, adding to what officials described as a strong overall showing, Punch reported.

Source: Legit.ng