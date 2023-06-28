Global site navigation

“Chioma Is Coming”: Pretty Nigerian Lady Meets Davido, Makes Video in Front of Singer, Touches Her Hair
People

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A beautiful Nigerian lady who made a video with Davido got many mixed reactions over the clip
  • The lady petted her hair as she filmed herself in front of the singer who was eating and pressing his phone
  • Nigerians were divided between groups who doubted it was Davido and those who said the singer was humble

A beautiful Nigerian lady has made a video showing the moment she made a selfie video against a background showing Davido eating.

The Unavailable singer continued eating and pressing his phone without minding the lady (@damsellight) several metres away.

Chioma and Davido/Lady met Unavailable singer.
People wondered where she saw Davido. Photo source: @damsellight
Source: TikTok

Lady showed Davido eating

Many people in the lady's comment section said that Davido is quite a humble celebrity, going by the many Nigerians who had seen him in public.

The lady shared another video, showing the Electricity crooner in a close-up view as a response to people doubting if it was the musician.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Helen Bruce said:

"u nor fit see wizzi for this kind settings."

golddust said:

"na to be baby mama dey hungry you, you go soon collect."

user 2997 said:

"This one Una dey see obo anyhow."

Oris said:

"That was in psquare daughter’s birthday party she saw OBO nd made this video."

Tife said:

"He is not in the mood."

Oma said:

"Hope is not what I’m thinking sha?"

Chrix Luxury said:

"Wetin u Dey give OBO ? Please make sure it’s in perfect condition, if he cough eeh? I don mark ur face."

Sheriff Ismail145 said:

"Na u b d side chick abii Chioma is coming to ur direction."

Obenson Tillie426 said:

"Next baby mama alert."

Bullion van said:

"Next baby mama."

Eve said:

"Let chioma catch u.Go get ur own man,, stop photoshoping another woman's man."

Lady met Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady, @moyoreigns, could not contain her excitement when she met Davido for the first time.

A video she shared captured him as he walked into a bar. As Davido passed by, he tapped the back of a lady many believed to be her. The Timeless crooner attracted much attention.

Man pranked lady with Davido's voice

Similarly, a young Nigerian man, @realflowerboy1, who made prank videos employed the service of a man who can mimic the voice of Nigerian celebrities.

The prankster got a number of a lady longing to meet Davido and called her. While she was on the call, he told her that Davido was looking for six ladies for his new music video.

Source: Legit.ng

