A beautiful Nigerian lady who made a video with Davido got many mixed reactions over the clip

The lady petted her hair as she filmed herself in front of the singer who was eating and pressing his phone

Nigerians were divided between groups who doubted it was Davido and those who said the singer was humble

A beautiful Nigerian lady has made a video showing the moment she made a selfie video against a background showing Davido eating.

The Unavailable singer continued eating and pressing his phone without minding the lady (@damsellight) several metres away.

People wondered where she saw Davido. Photo source: @damsellight

Lady showed Davido eating

Many people in the lady's comment section said that Davido is quite a humble celebrity, going by the many Nigerians who had seen him in public.

The lady shared another video, showing the Electricity crooner in a close-up view as a response to people doubting if it was the musician.

Helen Bruce said:

"u nor fit see wizzi for this kind settings."

golddust said:

"na to be baby mama dey hungry you, you go soon collect."

user 2997 said:

"This one Una dey see obo anyhow."

Oris said:

"That was in psquare daughter’s birthday party she saw OBO nd made this video."

Tife said:

"He is not in the mood."

Oma said:

"Hope is not what I’m thinking sha?"

Chrix Luxury said:

"Wetin u Dey give OBO ? Please make sure it’s in perfect condition, if he cough eeh? I don mark ur face."

Sheriff Ismail145 said:

"Na u b d side chick abii Chioma is coming to ur direction."

Obenson Tillie426 said:

"Next baby mama alert."

Bullion van said:

"Next baby mama."

Eve said:

"Let chioma catch u.Go get ur own man,, stop photoshoping another woman's man."

Lady met Davido

