“Chioma Is Coming”: Pretty Nigerian Lady Meets Davido, Makes Video in Front of Singer, Touches Her Hair
- A beautiful Nigerian lady who made a video with Davido got many mixed reactions over the clip
- The lady petted her hair as she filmed herself in front of the singer who was eating and pressing his phone
- Nigerians were divided between groups who doubted it was Davido and those who said the singer was humble
A beautiful Nigerian lady has made a video showing the moment she made a selfie video against a background showing Davido eating.
The Unavailable singer continued eating and pressing his phone without minding the lady (@damsellight) several metres away.
Lady showed Davido eating
Many people in the lady's comment section said that Davido is quite a humble celebrity, going by the many Nigerians who had seen him in public.
The lady shared another video, showing the Electricity crooner in a close-up view as a response to people doubting if it was the musician.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Helen Bruce said:
"u nor fit see wizzi for this kind settings."
golddust said:
"na to be baby mama dey hungry you, you go soon collect."
user 2997 said:
"This one Una dey see obo anyhow."
Oris said:
"That was in psquare daughter’s birthday party she saw OBO nd made this video."
Tife said:
"He is not in the mood."
Oma said:
"Hope is not what I’m thinking sha?"
Chrix Luxury said:
"Wetin u Dey give OBO ? Please make sure it’s in perfect condition, if he cough eeh? I don mark ur face."
Sheriff Ismail145 said:
"Na u b d side chick abii Chioma is coming to ur direction."
Obenson Tillie426 said:
"Next baby mama alert."
Bullion van said:
"Next baby mama."
Eve said:
"Let chioma catch u.Go get ur own man,, stop photoshoping another woman's man."
Lady met Davido
Source: Legit.ng