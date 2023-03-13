A beautiful lady who looks a lot like Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has gone viral on TikTok

The lady was seen in a salon where she went to cut her long natural hair, and people got stunned by her appearance

Her video has sparked interesting reactions on TikTok as people asked if she is related to the popular actress

A TikTok video shows a very beautiful lady who has a striking resemblance to Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson.

In the video posted by @guy_mor, the lady was spotted cutting her long, natural hair in a salon.

People have pointed out that the lady looks like Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson. Photo credit: TikTok/@guy_mor and Instagram/mercyjohnsonokojie.

The lady, who was sitting and ready for the big chop, had a smile on her face as she waited for the barber to get to work.

Mercy Johnson's look-alike spotted in a salon

Her natural hair was long, making many people wonder why she opted to cut it.

The short video showed the hairstylist working on her hair and doing a wonderful job, giving her a stylish look that further magnified her beauty.

Yet, many people did not fail to see how the lady looks like Mercy Johnson as they rushed to the comment section of the video to point that out. Some people were asking if she was related to the popular film star.

Reactions from TikTok users

@Nana Afia Nhyira said:

"Eeeeeeeei she's Mercy Johnson's copy."

@Nana Kwame Piesie Nyansani commented:

"I prefer the long hair. It looks good on you."

@Esther Caroline said:

"You look like mercy Johnson ooo."

@user528966335309 reacted:

"She looks like mercy Johnson oo."

@user4691131341520 said:

"The girl her self is beautiful natural."

@Belinda Adanutty said:

"Your eyes are lovely girl."

@mixmay3 said:

"God's creation is beautiful."

@user7429381114407 said:

"Looks like a combination of Omotola Jalade and Mercy Johnson."

