A Nigerian man has taken to social media to express regrets over a decision he made to acquire land in an area

He lamented online after arriving at the building site only to find it surprisingly overtaken by flood

His video stirred mixed reactions, with those who trolled him more than people that showed him sympathy

A Nigerian man has cried out to God for help after seeing the sorry state of his building project.

Taking to TikTok, he shared a video of the areas surrounding his building project and how flood has overtaken his property.

He expressed regrets that he purchased the land, wondering what made him do it in the first place.

Many netizens that watched the video chided him, saying it serves him right for buying cheap land.

Some netizens, however, sympathised with him, advising that the best time to check out any land on sale was during the rainy season.

Netizens react to the flooded uncompleted building

Eloka Cyprian said:

"Na you go buy 20k land so what ex do you expect if no be River Jordan."

Anderson Henry692 said:

"See build upstairs,and buy boat, if water full down u climp up, u go use de boat de comot."

Flo—ur ish — sure said:

"Sorry dear don’t worry November try sale for another person."

Onyin said:

"Relax as them play u carry Titanic ocean sell for u wait till dry season u carry am sell for another person case close."

Kush1437 said:

"You no cwious you Buy land at promo price Just Buy on Canoe you go dey use , you don't need Ride."

Temidayo04 said:

"See the reason wey I no won buy land for raining session no be say I no get money."

Jennys World621 said:

"My dear that place is not lost you can still turn it to a business place like e.g fish pound and start making money from there to get a new land."

