A young man shared a video of a woman who said she invested N1.5m into a land 15 years ago, and it is now worth N90m

Voices in the video's background were amazed by what the woman said as she added that she still had the purchase receipt as proof

Many people who reacted to the video said the value of N1.5m over a decade ago was more compared to the present time

A young Nigerian man (@festussamuel068) shared a video of a woman who said she bought a piece of land for N1.5m 15 years ago.

To show that she was not lying, the woman said she still had the receipt for the purchase. After over a decade, the same land is now valued at N90m.

The woman said that the land was undeveloped when she bought it. Photo source: @festussamuel068

Source: TikTok

Investing in land pays off

The woman said it was even farmland she bought then, as she had to put in efforts to clear it by herself.

Many people who reacted to the video said the woman made a wise decision many years ago with the land investment.

The video had the caption:

"The best investment is land."

user 2997 said:

"15 years ago 1.5m. Na rich woman nothing you wan tell me."

IfeanyiObosi said:

"11 years ago, 1.5 million was 11 thousands dollars, now 1.5 million is only $1.987. see how our money has been disvalued. vote wisely."

Ezekiel Ovey Embugushiki said:

"My boss bought land 6,000 naira as 30yrs ago but now the land is 55 million but he's not selling, Was telling me about land investment to follow up."

Marksman said:

"My mom bought a piece of land in Kano about 20years ago for N40k, she sold it 1m recently...."

official_kaycee3 said:

"My dad bought a land. For 250 thousand when he was 30years Old and now he is 59 and the land is selling for 25m."

Man built house for parent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man, @teekay_love, shared a video that inspired many people online as he revealed the mansion he built for his parents.

In a clip that has gone viral, the kind son showed his parents' old house in the village, telling people that it is the building where he was raised in.

Some seconds into the video, the new building he built for them with gigantic gate and fence came into view. Many people were wowed.

Source: Legit.ng