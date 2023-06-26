In a widely circulated video, a shirtless man, who had fallen on hard times, stood outside a car and delivered serious financial advice to a man inside

Commenters speculated that the tough-looking advisor may have been an ex-scammer, once involved in Nigeria's illicit practice known as 'yahoo yahoo'.

Many viewers, however, found the video oddly inspiring, drawing lessons from the cautionary advice about financial prudence

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

In a recently circulated video, a shirtless and financially-unstable man stood outside a car, passionately advising a man inside about spending.

He conveyed his message in pidgin English, urging the man not to be generous with his money.

Hustler advises man on finance. Photo Source: TikTok/@legeetsphones

Source: TikTok

He emphatically stated, "If you have money, run away, don't give it anyhow to anyone. It's your personal struggle. While you're engrossed in your phone, you forget to sleep."

The comments on the video suggested that the rough-looking young advisor might have been an "old taker", a former participant in fraudulent activities, commonly referred to as "yahoo yahoo" in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Surprisingly, many viewers found inspiration in his words of caution.

Perhaps, they saw the wisdom in not squandering their resources and recognised the importance of focusing on their well-being amidst others' demands.

Social media reactions as broke man gives unexpected life advice to rich man

@rizzy_dnd said:

If you no give this boy money something, go happen with all this motivation

@mia2400lucy said:

Na settings life you dey live you no get money self, you da manage yourself. Everybody de manage

@umjjosh24 commented:

"Once your money reduce... e done finish it. we wey Dey carry you as blood go comot body one time."

@only_one_dice said:

"Every day this video de enter my status for that 3 days I de let everybody know the matter ."

@edodeltaboy said:

"Big words, some don return to the village because e no easy for anybody, everybody dey manage ."

@kunleshinyakinola noted:

"You no suppose go give am anything because na your money, this life we are to help each other to become somebody."

Watch video

Nigerian lady cries out; leaks chat with Yahoo boy asking her out

Legit.ng also reported how a Nigerian lady caused an uproar online after exposing her chat with a Yahoo boy whom she had mistaken for a serious admirer.

She said he had been following her for a while, and she decided to follow him back, after which he requested her number.

The lady expressed disappointment as he would go on to ask her for a loan and tried to deceive her with a test prank.

Source: Legit.ng