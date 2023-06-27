In a heart-wrenching video on social media, a shop owner shares his anguish and disbelief upon discovering that his shop had fallen victim to a devastating raid

The targeted establishment, specialising in men's clothing and footwear, suffered extensive losses, with stolen merchandise worth millions of naira

The gravity of the situation led many to speculate that the heinous act was orchestrated by someone familiar with the owner

In a recent video that has gone viral on social media, a distraught shop owner,@4million_d, expressed his grief and frustration after discovering that his newly opened shop had been raided.

The shop, specialising in men's clothes and shoes, was targeted by thieves who took valuable merchandise and made off with the shop's television.

The losses were visibly worth staggering millions of naira.

The video captured the shop owner, visibly devastated, asking, "Wetin man do man?"

His lamentation echoed the sentiments of many who suspect someone close to the shop owner may have committed the crime.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and calls for increased security measures as Netizens showed solidarity with the shop owner in his time of distress.

Social media reactions as man lost millions to shop raiding

@emmanueldone said:

"You'll see some of them wearing any of your hoods one day. This guy's not far from you bro."

@musinnation said:

"Why you know put security padlock there and again change your name self, them go think say you get money well well ni ooo."

@omahairworld001 said:

"If you do them something ppl will say u are heartless sorry dear ."

@getengaged247 said:

"Na so they do my guy oo, na car they take empty the store oo, carry gen pass fence."

@xpensivegold7 said:

"Omo people are heartless, if nah woman she for done dey cry haba.. very painful."

