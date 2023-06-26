A Nigerian lady has shared her pain on TikTok after finding out that her man was getting married to someone else

According to her, she was having problems with her man because they were far apart and she thought of quitting the relationship

Little did she know that he already had another woman he loved and they were already set to tie the knot

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A lady identified as @missimaaa on TikTok has narrated how she found out through Instagram that her Nigerian boyfriend was getting married.

According to her, she met the man at a party in Birmingham, where he caught her attention with jollof rice.

Lady finds out her man is wedding someone else Photo credit: @missimaaa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The two exchanged numbers and continued talking even after the man travelled to London the next day.

She later visited Nigeria and met his family and friends. However, after returning to the UK, she decided to end things due to the long distance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The next day, she stumbled upon the man's pre-wedding photos on Bellanaija and confirmed with a friend that it was indeed her man.

“I found out my man was getting married on Instagram, from Bellanaija,” she lamented.

When she reached out to him to congratulate him, he responded with a casual "thank you, I can't complain."

The lady has expressed her disappointment in the relationship, stating that she had suffered a great deal.

Meanwhile, the man revealed that he had been in a six-year relationship with his wife-to-be.

Reactions as lady finds out her man is getting married to someone else

Netizens have reacted to the story with many expressing sympathy for the lady's situation while others shared their experiences.

@Asakiya Anayah reacted:

“I fell victim of such similar circumstance. I’m just happy the lady he married ain’t prettier than me.”

@Gabby reacted:

“I was dating a boy. I didn’t know he was a married man with kids, he legit told me those were his sister’s kids, fear Yoruba men.”

@Unique said:

“To say mine was engagement I saw I almost ran mad, uncle had audacity to say what do I stand to gain from bringing his engagement up? I was like bro?”

@Nekky Anolue said:

“Thanks can’t complain? Ahhhh that one go pain me o.”

@Rahama said:

“Jollof rice was involved I don’t blame you.”

@Nekky Anolue said:

“These men and their audacity! He cannot be serious.”

@BigManSims said:

“I remember how my sister nearly married a married man! If not for God who helped my sis, she would’nt have caught him, fear Yoruba men o.”

Watch the video below:

Lady heartbroken as she finds out husband recently got married

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that hours after she had phone calls with her boyfriend, a Nigerian lady identified as Anita Oghenero John found out he recently tied the knot with another woman.

A sad Anita shared clips and pictures of them when the going was good as she cried out over being dumped. She captioned the TikTok video thus: "My boyfriend got married few days after I last saw him and few hours after we spoke on the phone. I don't even know how to heal from this."

Describing him as a devil in human form, Anita urged people to be wary of men as she wondered how she would recover from the heartbreak. She also shared a clip and pictures from her estranged boyfriend's wedding which someone forwarded to her on WhatsApp. The lady lamented that they were together days before his wedding.

Source: Legit.ng