A Ghanaian couple said to be members of a WhatsApp group is set to marry, as their pre-wedding photos surface on social media

The groom-to-be is said to be the administrator of the social media group and founder of Playmate Photography

Social media influencer, Nänä Teä, shared the couple's story along with their photos to wish them well

After seven years of dating, a Ghanaian couple said to be members of a WhatsApp group is set to exchange vows to secure their forever as lovers.

The would-be-groom is said to be the administrator of the WhatsApp group and founder of Playmate Photography, while the bride-to-be is a professional makeup artist.

They have been together for 7 years Photo credit: Nänä Teä

In a Facebook account seen by Legit.ng, social media influencer Nänä Teä, real name James Annor Tetteh, narrated that the pair became a couple when they both had nothing.

The duo worked hard to carve a niche for themselves in their various fields, according to Nänä Teä.

Social media influencer's account

Now, Efya Emprezz and her prince charming are ready to marry. Nänä Teä released pre-wedding photos of the couple along with their throwback photos to wish them well.

''Another WhatsApp admin is getting married to his member after dating her for seven years ... I know Efya Emprezz through the SG group on WhatsApp about eight years ago, but we never met before.

''They started dating when they both had nothing. Today, the guy is a professional photographer(Playmate), and Efya is a professional makeup artist. Congratulations,'' Nänä Teä wrote on Facebook.

True Love: Ghanaian Couple Set to Marry after 7 Years of Dating; Their Pre-Wedding Photos Emerge. Photo credit: Nana Tea

Sweet social media reactions

Abhena Sakyibea said:

''Congrats to them.''

Godlight Boye indicated:

''I know the lady ooo. Her mum is my friend.''

Salma Abdulwahab commented:

''Aww, Efya congratulations. I miss those days o. I quite remember the group's name is Flirtzone we went to excursions and a lot of hangouts.''

Jozyana Dzifa Boateng said:

''You both carry supernatural grace. Seven solid years. I can't.''

