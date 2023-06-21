A woman has shared a heartwarming clip to show her reunion with her husband after eight months

In the video, the woman carried her luggages and that of her children as they headed straight to the airport

Family and friends got emotional at the airport as they bid the young woman and her children farewell

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Reactions have trailed a viral video of a beautiful married woman reuniting with her husband.

The TikTok user identified as @ladyyettie shared an emotional video of her journey to meet her husband in the United States.

Woman reunites with husband after 8 months Photo credit: @ladyyettie/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, she excitedly explained that she bid farewell to Nigeria about two months ago to join her husband in the US after he was away for eight months.

According to her, it was a 25-hour trip with two stopovers and a three-hour flight delay from her location.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

@ladyyettie expressed her pride in handling the journey with her kids and shared that her husband was worried that she would become a wreck of a mom.

However, she reassured him that everything was under control. The happy wife also revealed that she didn't have the luxury of airport goodbyes and hugs with her family because they were running out of time, but she was glad about the family prayer they had at home.

Netizens hail mum as she reunites with husband after 8 months

The video has been shared widely on social media, with many people commending Ladyyettie for her strength and resilience.

Some also praised her for being a role model to other women who may be going through similar situations.

Ladyyettie has continued running her business since she got to the US and has been keeping in touch with her staff back home in Nigeria.

@Harrikeh said:

“I can’t wait to reunite with my husband also soon, this long distance thing no easy at all walai. Congratulations sis.”

@Arzaan_stores said:

“Your younger sister made me cry the most bcos I know the bond u both share together. congratulations sis.”

@olawumiogunkahmza reacted:

“I know that feelings better but i pray we meet them all in good health, happiness and wealth inshallah.”

@Cutie Yar Beauty said:

“It’s been 2 good years and I’m still waiting patiently.”

@Angie Da First said:

“Congratulations, traveling alone with kids can be hectic sometimes.”

@Tsquare stitches said:

“Congratulations, i hope to join my husband soon, it has not been easy all alone with my daughter , i believe it is done.”

@May May reacted:

“Congratulations sis. I just reunited with mine last month after 1 year and 7 months.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady relocates to UK 8 months after wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that it was a happy moment of reunion when a Nigerian woman arrived in the UK to be with her husband. The TikTok creator named Sunflower said her relocation came eight months after she and her man were joined in matrimony.

Sunflower captured her journey in a sweet video which she shared with the general public. The video showed when she departed Nigeria. While at the airport, Sunflower said she wept a lot because she would miss her family back home. The video also showed her arrival at Heathrow Airport, and her husband handed her a beautiful flower.

Although she did not show her husband's face, she said they had a sweet hug which they had been longing to have. She wrote in the video: "Finally reuniting with my husband after eight months since our wedding. I cried hard because I will surely miss my family back home."

Source: Legit.ng