A young Nigerian man's attempt to woo a lady, who was a female passenger on a motorcycle, left netizens in stitches

The man, also on a motorcycle, begged the lady to give him her number and overlook that he is on a bike

The lady looked back laughing but this did not discourage the young man as he upped his toasting ante

A young Nigerian man caused a stir as he toasted a beautiful lady on a moving motorcycle.

In a hilarious video seen on TikTok, he called out to her and requested that she gave him her number.

He toasted the lady. Photo Credit: @keemlammi

Source: TikTok

The lady looked back at her admirer, who was also on a bike, with a smile and kept her head in its previous position.

Undeterred, the youth urged her not to overlook that he was also using a motorcycle, adding that his car was faulty.

His clip left netizens in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Netizens found the bike toasting hilarious

user3672321449376 said:

"Act poor to see true love."

commentator said:

"Omo the girl fine oh."

user3672321449376 said:

"Stop using money to attract women it is wrong foundation for any relationship.

"A word is enough for the wise."

sonoftidy602 said:

"Idan no day ask girl for number na girl day ask Idan for number."

white fish said:

"She said that she dey follow you."

king Nelson Greenlight said:

"U can't keep a woman with money bro try learn game."

Young:Escobar19986 said:

"I done use this style get girlfriend before."

fresh said:

"Why bike man de carry her run, slow down oga."

Driver proposes to female passenger of another vehicle

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a driver had proposed marriage to a female passenger in another vehicle during a traffic jam.

Taking out a ring and smiling, the driver took the lady's arm and attempted to force it on her jokingly. The lady fought back, while also smiling, but the man was undeterred.

He appealed to her to say yes to his marriage proposal, adding that he would buy a Mercedes Benz in the future. Some male passengers, that witnessed the drama unfold urged the lady to accept the driver's proposal.

Source: Legit.ng