A lady has gone down memory lane, remembering when she was smaller through a photo taken with her grandfather

The lady has now graduated from school, and she still posed in new photo with her grandfather, who is still alive

Also, she posted another photo showing he grandfather sick in the hospital and netizens prayed that he recovers fast

A TikTok lady went down memory lane and dug out an old photo she took with her grandfather when she was a child.

The old photo was taken 20 years ago, and her grandfather looked young then.

The throwback photo fo a man and his granddaughter sparked reactions on TikTok. Photo credit: TikTok/@liisa_nikani.

Source: TikTok

She joined the photo with another one in which she also posed with her grandfather, but this time, she was fully grown.

Lady digs up old childhood photo with her grandfather

Also, in the second photo, she had already finished school. She was wearing her graduation gown and brimming with smiles with her grandfather.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In another photo, her grandfather is seen in a hospital bed; apparently, he is not feeling too well.

The lady was with the man in the hospital, squatting beside his hospital bed to offer him support.

The man looked cheerful as always, even when he was in the hospital. The bond between him and his granddaughter is noticeable in all the photos. The video was posted by @liisa_nikani.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from to lady's 20-year transformation video

Meanwhile, many netizens who saw the video took to the comment section to appreciate the man and his granddaughter.

Many of the prayed for him to make a speedy recovery.

@done favour said:

"The best I have seen so far, may God open more doors for you."

@hijabendita asked:

"How do I do the challenge?"

@Payeli_M reacted:

"Wishing him a quick recovery."

@Gracia said:

"I hope he gets better soon."

@and thunderbolts560

"Wishing your grandaddy a speedy recover."

@Tricy said:

"Our parents are the most beautiful thing we have in this world."

Nigerian triplets join throwback challenge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian triplets posted their transformation photos on TikTok, and many of their followers were stunned.

The triplets comprised of 2 girls and one boy and they have all grown into adults.

A TikTok user who saw the man among them jokingly asked if he was single.

Source: Legit.ng