A driver in Owerri caused a stir in traffic as he pulled a surprise marriage proposal to a female passenger

The man held out a ring and tried to force the lady, who is a passenger in another vehicle, to accept it

The video has surfaced on social media and left many people in stitches over the driver's effrontery

A bus driver left netizens in stitches after he proposed marriage to a female passenger of an opposing vehicle.

The incident which happened in Owerri, Imo state capital, was during a traffic jam.

The driver proposed marriage to the lady in traffic.

Source: TikTok

Taking out a ring and with a smile on his face, the driver took the lady's arm and attempted to force it on her.

The lady fought back, while also smiling, but the man was undeterred. He appealed to her to say yes to his marriage proposal, adding that he would buy Benz in the future.

Some male passengers, that witnessed the drama unfold, urged the lady to accept the driver's proposal.

Watch the video below:

The traffic proposal left netizens in stitches

Anna said:

"Omo say yes eh go buy Benz oooo."

totheworld said:

"In a normal sense this is not a joke but Abuse."

gabrielallison743 said:

"You fit find ur missing rib for lagos traffic."

kelechi460 said:

"That's my wifey oo nobody should disturb her baby don't say yes."

Justin said:

"Since you didn't say yes I am coming to propose my own."

Foxystore said:

"The lady beside u comfortably minding her business with what she is eating."

Dubai said:

"Very handsome man, such a prince charming."

@ezeagu said:

"Nne Collect that Money from his hand, automatically he will back off."

Man forced to propose to girlfriend at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man was forced to propose to his girlfriend at a wedding.

The young man had attended the wedding of his friend not knowing that his friends at the venue had a plan for him.

When it was time to catch the bouquet, one of the groomsmen caught it and immediately rushed towards his friend.

In the funny video shared via @yabaleftonline on Instagram, all the men gathered together to force their friend to accept the flower and propose to his girlfriend at the wedding venue.

