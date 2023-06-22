A pretty lady caused a commotion on social media after she was seen using her boyfriend as a workout tool

Showcasing great strength, the strong lady lifted him off the floor and balanced him across her shoulders

Some men loved the lady's strength and expressed how they wanted the same thing from their girlfriends

A strong lady stunned internet users with her show of strength as she turned her boyfriend into workout equipment.

In a viral video seen on TikTok, the plumpy lady was joined on the scene by her man, who wore only shorts.

Without hesitation, she lifted him off the floor onto her shoulders and went up and down with him in a balanced position.

Her strength endeared her to some male folks who watched the video.

The 15-second clip has amassed more than half a million views at the time of making this report.

Netizens hail strong lady as she carries her boyfriend

Dawnstorm5 said:

"I guess this is what you call that you have Strong feelings for each other."

phlmavpal said:

"This is the right material not what l have."

Qwameflex64 said:

"Charlie marry your typenot always serious ladies."

Kelvin Great said:

"I pray that may your relationship be a testimony please I need an Amen."

duncanbiekie440 said:

"If she can not do this then I'm not in I need to be treated like a baby."

new glory said:

''Wow i never see something like this before."

agwon said:

"Bro you're in trouble."

Malito said:

"If she can not do this, then I'm not ready for any serious relationship."

Lady crosses road with boyfriend on her back

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady had crossed the road back-carrying her man.

In a short clip on TikTok, the lady demonstrated great physical strength as she walked across the road with her man. Passers-by stared at the duo, but they were unmoved as she dirtied her outfit to help her man.

After safely crossing the flood, she put him down, and they both began to stroll on dry ground. Mixed reactions have trailed the clip.

Source: Legit.ng