A Nigerian who also doubles as the Vice Chancellor of the International University of East Africa in Uganda, Emeka Akaezuwa has led a team of researchers to invent electric motorbikes in Uganda.

Akaezuwa who is a scientist and an engineer led the team to develop the bikes as an answer to fuel problems in the East African country which the Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni described as groundbreaking and a departure from the use of petrol vehicles.

Emeka Akaezuwa invents electric bikes Ceadit: Reinhard Krull / EyeEm

Source: Getty Images

The move to create jobs

According to the Nigerian-born engineer, his team used local talents in developing vehicles to solve the transportation needs of the Ugandan people.

He said:

“Our whole philosophy about this is to produce in Uganda, to develop products and solutions for transportation in Uganda based on mobility, using clean energy.

“We have created e-motorcycles to enable us to create jobs here in Uganda, and develop the capacity and the talent to build technological solutions in the area of transportation.

He said the electric motorbikes are already on the roads in Kampala, the Ugandan capital as they are piloting them, saying that research has shown that the motorcycles are very viable and that they can be built in Uganda using local talents.

The clamour for clean energy leads to investment in electric vehicles

As the world pivots to clean energy, many countries are moving towards electric vehicles and Uganda has been seen to be moving in that direction, spearheaded by a Nigerian professor.

The International Energy Agency said the UK will phase out petrol vehicles by 2030, as the movement for clean energy gathers steam.

This also comes as more oil companies are divesting from Nigeria and other oil-producing nations and are exploring clean and renewable energy.

