The PDP is moving after its presidential election loss, but with a firm belief that the tribunal will reverse the result

One of the party's youth wings, PDP New Generation, is making plans to honour outstanding individuals who worked hard during the elections

The youths were very visible throughout the election touring the nook and crannies of the country, canvassing for votes

FCT, Abuja - The PDP New Generation, a pressure group representing the youth wing of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has expressed optimism that the party would retrieve its mandate at the ongoing presidential election petition tribunal.

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesman, Mr Dare Akinniyi and made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, May 18.

As contained in the statement, the PDP News Generation issued certificates of recognition, commendation and appreciation to boost the morale of thousands of the party's youths across the country.

It was gathered that the issuance of certificates is an initiative of the Director General, Audu Mahmood.

According to Akinniyi, the move is aimed at recognising and appreciating deserving members of the organisation for their voluntary and meritorious service, in the just concluded Operation Rescue Nigeria 2.0 project with the theme RESET Nigeria.

The theme was used as a vehicle to campaign for all PDP candidates in the last general elections.

Akinniyi said that the certificates were also used to thank recipients for their support and contribution to the growth and development of PDP New Generation.

The certificates of award are issued in three different categories of recognition, commendation and appreciation.

He said the certificate of recognition is given to distinguished members who supported and contributed to the growth and success of the organisation.

The certificate of commendation was given to the national, zonal and state executives and the members of the defunct National Strategic Committee (NSC) and defunct members of the National Youth Campaign Council (NYCC) of PDP New Generation.

The certificate of appreciation is issued to all other deserving members with outstanding performances, especially the online media team, ward and polling unit agents, and other existing committees within the PDP New Generation.

Thousands of PDP youths to be rewarded for hardwork, dedication to party

Over 1,000 youths across the country have been shortlisted as beneficiaries of this initiative.

According to Akinniyi, this new initiative is expected to build more confidence and assurance for the youths of the PDP New Generation and PDP at large.

He noted that the PDP New Generation is hoping that the PDP will also emulate such an initiative to honour and appreciate party faithful who worked assiduously hard in the last general elections.

PDP New Generation dissolves strategic committees, backs Atiku to retrieve mandate

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the PDP New Generation recently announced the dissolution of its NSC and NYCC for the 2023 presidential polls.

This development was made known by Mahmood, the group's director general, via a statement on Wednesday, April 12.

As contained in the statement, Mahmood noted that the PDP New Generation plans to constitute its Board of Trustees to drive and reposition the group for the future.

2023 poll: Atiku’s ally lauds US over visa ban on election riggers

Meanwhile, Timi Frank, an ally of PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has lauded the US for restricting the accused individuals accused of rigging elections.

In a statement obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 16, Frank, the former deputy spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, urged the United Kingdom and the European Union to replicate the approach of the United States.

He described the action of the US as hope for Nigeria against the breeds of politicians that have decided to undermine and plunge Nigeria's democracy into oblivion.

