Hours after her weird dream about the missing Titanic submersible came to pass, Deborah Grattan has made a new post on Facebook

Recall she had written on Facebook, in October 2013, that she saw in a dream that an evil billionaire had a disastrous outing while taking a trip to the Titanic

An emotional Deborah said no one deserved to die the way the five passengers did and spoke about her viral dream

Following the death declaration of all five passengers aboard the missing Titanic submersible, Deborah Grattan's Facebook post gained massive traction as netizens revisited it.

In the post, dated October 31, 2013, Deborah said she had a weird dream in which an evil billionaire suffered a disaster while taking trips to the Titanic via a submarine.

Deborah said no one deserved to die the way the five passengers did. Photo Credit: Deborah Grattan, Insider, NYTimes

Reacting to her viral post, Deborah said she feels sad about the subject matter.

Deborah added that she just posted the dream like she had it and didn't foresee it would pan out the way it did.

She said no one deserved to die the way the passengers of the submersible did. Her post reads:

"So it looks like a post I made in 2013 is going viral, I just wanted to say that I honestly am a little bit sad about the subject matter of the post.

"I had a bad dream and posted it up, but I can't contemplate how awful it would be to be in that situation those poor people are in. It doesn't matter that they are rich people, they are still people and no one deserves to die like that."

Deborah Grattan's post stirs reactions

Jo Weal said:

"Bit prophetic there hun, must be the Irish blood. Hope it’s not freaking you out too much cx."

Halo Jones said:

"Oh wow, that's completely discombobulating! Whilst I generally do go in for a bit of billionaire bashing, I agree with you, I cannot imagine the horror they and their families are going through."

Trevor Weafer said:

"That’s mad. The whole thing is mad to be honest. It’s like a live Hollywood movie and the whole world is watching."

Michaela Flynn said:

"How did the original post even get found lol...every bit of this is weird."

Jo Fox said:

"I scrolled past to many times not to share now. How weird."

Issac Bavington said:

"This whole ordeal makes Das Boot seem like a nice film."

