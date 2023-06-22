Saying goodbyes to one's loved ones is one of the hardest things to do and this was the case with a Nigerian lady whose sibling, nephew and nieces recently left the country

At the airport where they were to part ways, the lady got emotional as she recounted some key moments they shared

She said her only sister moved to the United States with the kids to meet her husband after more than 10 years together in Nigeria

A Nigerian lady was heartbroken, and in tears, as her only sister relocated to the United States with the kids to meet her hubby.

She said she had been with her sister and was present when she birthed the kids and watched them grow.

Her sister relocated to the United States. Photo Credit: @shally_glam

Source: TikTok

For more than 10 years, they did graduations, holidays, outings, birthdays and presentations together.

She stated that she was glad to have been a present aunty in their lives, adding that saying goodbye was truly the hardest.

According to her, it is hard to process all the pain but took consolation in the fact that their relocation is for good. In the clip she shared, they all hugged her as they parted ways.

Watch the video below:

The relocation clip melted hearts

HΔLIMΔH ΔHMΔD said:

"So beautiful to watch."

Helen said:

"I cried while watching this."

Alhassan Nomdowra said:

"So emotional May God with them."

Melissa Chidera said:

"Nah the land they’re in favour them."

Providence Evi said:

"Don’t worry you’ll join them soon."

splendour pounds said:

"Omo this is really heartbroken to watch."

Usonwa Agbo said:

"Relocation does things to us mentally but we’ll be strong cause it’s for a good purpose."

Family members weep as young man goes abroad to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man's family members had wept as he got set to migrate abroad for work purpose.

A viral TikTok video showed the emotional moment in the house as he hugged each person to say goodbye. Sharing the clip, the young man said it is so emotional to leave his family behind and added that he would miss them.

In the clip, people cried on his shoulder as they hugged him. Others could be seen looking all moody in the living room.

